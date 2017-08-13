Lara Worthington on why she's notoriously private about her children.

If you’re not a celebrity buff, you could be forgiven for forgetting that Lara and Sam Worthington are married and share two children.

The couple, who wed in Melbourne in December 2014 in front of only 10 or so of their closest family and friends, highly value their privacy. As a result, they keep details of their sons’ lives close to their chest, including waiting five months after their second child’s birth to reveal his name.

Never one to be accused of “sharenting”, the closest you’ll get to seeing photos of Rocket Zot, two, and 22-month-old Racer on Lara’s Instagram is a snap of their birthday cakes or footprints in the sand.

Happy 2nd Birthday Rocket Man! A post shared by Lara Worthington (@laraworthington) on Mar 24, 2017 at 7:38am PDT

In a world where gushy parents will often warn followers of “baby spam”, and some famous toddlers (and even not-so-famous ones) have their own social media accounts, the Worthingtons’ approach isn’t the norm.

Shedding light on why she and her actor husband have chosen to go down this very private route, Lara told News Corp’s Stellar magazine that it was a matter of choice: hers, Sam’s and the one her children haven’t been able to make yet.

“It’s definitely a choice. We love our privacy and, for our children, we decided early on to give them as much privacy as we could,” she told interviewer Meg Mason.

“Sometimes our reality is difficult for Rocket and Racer, but we try hard to protect them.”

“That’s our main focus because [our sons] don’t have a choice.”