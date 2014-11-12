entertainment

FLUFF: A very famous model has refused all airbrushing. This never happens.

This is just great.

Lara Stone. You may not know her, so let us introduce her. She is a Dutch model. A really, really good one (she even makes the Forbes ‘top-ten earning models’ list). In modelling campaigns, she looks like this:

She’s married to Little Britain star David Walliams, who is also kicking goals as a children’s author. This is David and Lara standing next to each other in a field:

Last year, Lara had a baby boy and took a break from modelling. BUT NOW, she’s back. And impressively, she made her debut in System Magazine completely unairbrushed. Stretch marks, loose skin… she’s still a gorgeous model, but one like we never normally see.

And you know who loved it? Instagram:

Congratulations, Lara. Destroying an unrealistic beauty world, one unairbrushed photo at a time.


Celebrities before and after photoshop:
Julia Stiles
Kate Winslet
Alicia Silverstone
Ashlee Simpson
Avril Lavigne
Bethanny Frankel
Britney Spear
Emma Watson
Fergie
George Clooney
Jennifer Aniston
Jonathon Reese Myers
Kate Moss
Kristen Stewart
Lindsay Lohan
Madonna
Megan Fox
Rachel McAdams
Rachel Weisz
Scarlette Johanson
Shakira

Follow Mamamia Fluff on Facebook

Mamamia Fluff brings you the most awesome celebrity news and gossip from around the world.

When famous people misbehave, get married, have babies, or do something ridiculous – you’ll be the first to know.

Tags:
Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

The Bachelor: The Finale 2019

Mamamia Recaps
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???