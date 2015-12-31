Lara and Sam Worthington celebrate their first anniversary.

It’s already been a year since the former Lara Bingle wed Aussie actor Sam Worthington in a top-secret ceremony.

The pair married on December 28, 2014 in Melbourne, with only close family attending.

A year on, the 28-year-old model uploaded a photo of the pair to Instagram, with the caption: "Still can't believe how lucky I am. 28.12.2014".

Fans flooded her account with congratulations, wishing the couple well.

The notoriously private couple remained tight-lipped about their nuptials until October, when Mrs Worthington spoke to Kyle and Jackie O about their “very intimate” ceremony, and life as a new mum to son Rocket Zot.

"It was very intimate. We just popped into Melbourne where Sam’s family’s from, and we just had 10 people in a house we rented. We wrote our own vows,” she said at the time.

“I was in London right beforehand so it was really cold…But I ended up finding a white Louis Vuitton dress. I was six months pregnant, so it was really chilled, I cooked lunch."

During the interview, Lara said she and Sam, 39, wanted to add to their little family “sooner rather than later” and that she would like to have four children.

Congratulations, Lara and Sam - here's to many more years of wedded bliss.

