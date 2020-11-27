ROAD TEST: "I tried Lancôme's Génifique serum for a week to see why it's a cult favourite."

In Mamamia’s Road Test series, real women road test the latest trends, treatments and techniques you need to know about - and share their honest thoughts. If it's out there, you can bet we've tried it.

Over the past week I've had the delight of trying the Lancôme Advanced Génifique Serum, and I'm pretty sure I'm the only beauty editor to try this cult favourite so late in the game. How awkward!

It's one of those iconic products loved by so many, and I've invariably heard people banging on about it since forever. There's SO much hype around it. But, yeah - I've never been able to get my hands on it to try it for myself (read: it's ALWAYS missing from the beauty cupboard).

While it's been kicking around the beauty block for a while now, the latest version of this serum has been updated with a slew of fancy ingredients.

In addition to a combo of hyaluronic acid, brightening vitamin C and nourishing ceramides, it also features a powerful complex of seven pre and probiotic fractions that work to strengthen your skin’s barrier and microbiome (the ecosystem of microscopic 'good' bacteria that keeps your skin healthy and balanced). Together, these ingredients help to improve things like texture, radiance, elasticity and firmness.

Clever little thing.

Sounds pretty good, right?

Teeny tiny detail, though... a 30ml bottle will cost you $105.

It's steep. We know. But serums are probably the one area (treatments aside) that are worth spending a decent amount of cash on. Just sayin'.

To find out if this fancy serum is really worth its cult status, we break down the details - including what it is and if it actually works.

What does Lancôme Advanced Génifique Serum promise?

To put it short: LOTSA good things.

As we mentioned, it's laden with millions of these lil' skin-loving probiotic fractions, which are meant to have a really positive effect on the skin.

Lancôme Advanced Génifique Serum promises to promote healthy-looking skin by visibly reducing redness, strengthening the skin's barrier and protecting skin from the environmental assaults of everyday life ('cause, 2020).

Image: Supplied.