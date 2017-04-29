'On the 19th July, 2016 our father killed our mum and our 19-year-old sister.'

When domestic violence rears its vile head, headlines come and so too does mourning.

But what about after that? What about the remnants of violence, the names of victims who don’t make the news?

On July 19, 2016, 57-year-old Lance Hart ambushed and murdered his wife Claire and the couple’s 19-year-old daughter Charlotte outside a swimming pool in the UK. He then turned the gun on himself.

In his suicide note – which was 12 pages long – he wrote “revenge is a dish served cold” and that “karma is a b—h” after his wife had left him only days earlier. He left behind two sons, Luke and Ryan Hart.

A year on from the senseless murders, eldest son Luke has penned a beautifully eloquent tribute to his younger brother, making public how their bond kept them afloat through some of their most grief-stricken months.

Writing on Facebook, Luke wrote that in the lead-up to his younger brother's 26th birthday he wanted to do two things: write about how much their relationship means to him, and raise a bit of money to make that point clear.

"On the 19th July, 2016 our father shot and killed our mum Claire and our 19-year-old sister Charlotte. It was the result of decades of abuse and controlling and intimidating behaviour. He was a tyrant who wouldn’t let his family live outside of his domination. Our father was a terrorist living within our own home," Luke wrote, adding the tension was so bad, he could "no longer face going home" after living abroad.

Ryan, he said, would be the one to go home and check in on the family.

"At the time, he was working in Holland and made the journey home every weekend to check that mum and Charlotte were OK and to resist our father’s behaviour. He would always look after mum and Charlotte and spent his money on them rather than himself."