Lana Del Rey has publicly dated an alligator tour guide for 4 months. They have big news to share.

It seems like Lana Del Rey and Jeremy Dufrene's whirlwind romance continues, with the couple rumoured to be taking their relationship to the next level.

It was just four months ago when Del Rey made headlines for her romance with the Louisiana-based alligator tour guide, and now word on the street is that the romance has quickly progressed. And we hear wedding bells.

The 39-year-old "Summertime Sadness" singer and her 49-year-old boyfriend have reportedly obtained a marriage license on September 23, a Lafourche Parish Clerk of Court confirmed to PEOPLE.

Told you it was some big news! This license means the couple has 30 days to get married, for the unaware.

To keep you up to speed, here's absolutely everything you need to know about Lana Del Rey and Jeremy Dufrene's relationship.

When did they start dating?

According to the internet, Lana Del Rey and Jeremy Dufrene have actually known each other for several years. It appears the singer posted pictures with the airboat captain on Facebook in 2019 after taking one of his wildlife tours.

"Jeremy lemme be captain at Arthur's Air Boat Tours," she captioned a set of images on Facebook.