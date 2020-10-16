Footsteps in the snow and a 'dry drowning': What happened to the 'Lady in the Lake'?

“Did you think you could get away with it?”

“Bill and Tim, why won’t you take a polygraph test?”

“Your time is up #handcuffs."

Every year, when the Detroit winter turns into spring, messages like these appear in the sky over the affluent coastal community of Grosse Pointe, according to Grosse Pointe News.

They're a haunting reminder of the biggest unsolved mystery that hangs over the tight-knit community, a mystery that involves a suspicious death, a family feud and a potential police cover-up.

Watch the trailer for Season Two of Netflix's Unsolved Mysteries below. Post continues after video.



Video via Netflix.

Now, the case of the 'Lady in the Lake' is about to be re-examined in volume 2 of Netflix's Unsolved Mysteries, which drops onto the streaming service on Monday, October 19.

On January 12, 2010, local woman JoAnn Matouk Romain vanished after attending an evening prayer service at St. Paul’s Church on Lake Shore Drive in Grosse Pointe Farms.

Police found the 55-year-old's SUV abandoned in the church driveway and footprints in the snow leading to the nearby lake.

Investigators claimed she had left her bag, wallet and some cash in her car, and then walked through the church car park, crossed Lake Shore Drive, entered the icy lake and drowned herself.

In the days after JoAnn's disappearance, despite her body not being found and her family claiming she had no history of mental illness, her death was ruled a suicide and the investigation was closed.

On March 20, 2010, over two months later, her body was found by Canadian fishermen. It was discovered floating in the Boblo Island side of the Detroit River, about 48 kilometres from where she vanished.

According to the Detroit News, a Canadian autopsy ruled there were no signs of a suspicious death.

However, Michelle Romain, JoAnn's daughter, has always maintained that there was more to her mother's death.

She, along with her siblings Kellie and Michael, filed a $100 million wrongful death lawsuit against the public safety departments of the Farms and Woods in US District Court, Eastern District of Michigan.