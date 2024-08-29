Quick question: Do you recognise this celebrity?

You know exactly who this is.

You've watched her star rise, her hit singles become hit albums. You've seen her bring outlandish fashion to the runway and star in one of the best musical films of all time.

Yet, with a box of dye and a sweep of bleach, she's become unrecognisable.

We hear whispers go around the office.

"Is it Julia Fox?" someone asks.

"Maybe Halsey?"

They're all wrong. It is, of course, Lady Gaga.

In a display of what it looks like to do a successful rebrand (no beef to Katy Perry), Gaga has debuted a brand new look, rocking bleached eyebrows and a flowing mane of dark brown, almost black, hair.

The singer and actress, 38, has been known for her bleach-blonde locks, so it was a surprise to see her go back to her roots with her natural brown shade recently.