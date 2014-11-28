beauty

Frockwatch: You have to see what Lady Gaga is wearing.

Stop looking because we’ve found your Christmas tree topper.

It’s Lady Gaga, and she’s resembling a holographic sea urchin.

She jumped out of the car then inflated herself on the street. It’s actually heaven.

Take a look:

This week in fashion, we cried with Kate Middleton (while admiring her red Katherine Hooker frock), loved Reese Witherspoon’s sheer navy and lace Roberto Cavalli dress, and saw plenty of thigh-high splits coming back at the American Music Awards.
Kate Middleton
Reese Witherspoon
Lady Gaga
Bleona Qereti
Kate Waterhouse
Georgia Gorman
Anna Heinrich
Elizabeth Banks
Nicki Minaj
Montana Cox
Jessica Mauboy
Katy Perry
Samantha Jade
Havana Brown
Keltie Knight
Giuliana Rancic
Gigi Hadid
Jordin Sparks
Katy Tiz
Kate Beckinsale
Lucy Hale
Kendall Jenner, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner
Heidi Klum
Taylor Swift
Rita Ora

And if you missed the ARIA’s red carpet, here it is in all it’s pom pom, crop top, sequin-jacketed glory. Enjoy.
Katy Perry
Katy Perry
Harry Styles from One Direction
Kyle Sandilands and Imogen Anthony
Delta Goodrem
Jessica Mauboy
One Direction
Samantha Jade (via Twitter)
Montana Cox
Osher Gunsberg
Ali McGregor
Hilltop Hoods
Megan Washington
Richard Wilkins and Molly Meldrum
Beau Ryan and his wife
Marlisa
Sam Moran and wife
Genevieve Smart
The John Butler Trio
Designers Anna Plunkett and Luke Sales of Romance Was Borne
Paulini
John Butler and wife Mama Kin pose at the Chairman's Party
KLP
Chris Lilley
Megan Washington
MTV's Krit and Kate Peck (via Twitter)
The Veronicas
Havana Brown
Sheppard (via Twitter)
Helena Atherton
Charli Robinson (via Twitter)
Nathaniel Willemse
Rebecca Moore, Chris Murphy and Maria Paoliello
Samantha Jade
John Paul Young and Marcia Hines
5 Seconds of Summer
Matt and Alex from Triple J
The Sheppard sisters (via Twitter)
5 seconds of summer and the Veronicas (via Twitter)
The men of Sheppard (via Twitter)
Dani Im getting ready
Laurina Fleur's dress (via Twitter)
Laurina Fleur's makeup (via Twitter)

Who do you love this week? And who let their stylist/s get a bit too creative?

Tags:
Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

Madeleine West has a busy job, six kids & her skin is amazing

You Beauty
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???