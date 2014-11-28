Frockwatch: You have to see what Lady Gaga is wearing.

Stop looking because we’ve found your Christmas tree topper.

It’s Lady Gaga, and she’s resembling a holographic sea urchin.

She jumped out of the car then inflated herself on the street. It’s actually heaven.

Take a look:

Somebody had too much to drink at the after-party! My tentacles had too much whiskey. pic.twitter.com/6dCntETLGw Possibly the funniest thing about Lady Gaga’s outfit was the email I received from Getty Images alerting me to a “Lady Gaga sighting in Paris”. As one of my colleagues pointed out, it’s a bit bloody hard to miss her. — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) November 25, 2014

This week in fashion, we cried with Kate Middleton (while admiring her red Katherine Hooker frock), loved Reese Witherspoon’s sheer navy and lace Roberto Cavalli dress, and saw plenty of thigh-high splits coming back at the American Music Awards.

Kate Middleton

Reese Witherspoon

Lady Gaga

Bleona Qereti

Kate Waterhouse

Georgia Gorman

Anna Heinrich

Elizabeth Banks

Nicki Minaj

Montana Cox

Jessica Mauboy

Katy Perry

Samantha Jade

Havana Brown

Keltie Knight

Giuliana Rancic

Gigi Hadid

Jordin Sparks

Katy Tiz

Kate Beckinsale

Lucy Hale

Kendall Jenner, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner

Heidi Klum

Taylor Swift

Rita Ora

And if you missed the ARIA’s red carpet, here it is in all it’s pom pom, crop top, sequin-jacketed glory. Enjoy.

Katy Perry

Katy Perry

Harry Styles from One Direction

Kyle Sandilands and Imogen Anthony

Delta Goodrem

Jessica Mauboy

One Direction

Samantha Jade (via Twitter)

Montana Cox

Osher Gunsberg

Ali McGregor

Hilltop Hoods

Megan Washington

Richard Wilkins and Molly Meldrum

Beau Ryan and his wife

Marlisa

Sam Moran and wife

Genevieve Smart

The John Butler Trio

Designers Anna Plunkett and Luke Sales of Romance Was Borne

Paulini

John Butler and wife Mama Kin pose at the Chairman's Party

KLP

Chris Lilley

Megan Washington

MTV's Krit and Kate Peck (via Twitter)

The Veronicas

Havana Brown

Sheppard (via Twitter)

Helena Atherton

Charli Robinson (via Twitter)

Nathaniel Willemse

Rebecca Moore, Chris Murphy and Maria Paoliello

Samantha Jade

John Paul Young and Marcia Hines

5 Seconds of Summer

Matt and Alex from Triple J

The Sheppard sisters (via Twitter)

5 seconds of summer and the Veronicas (via Twitter)

The men of Sheppard (via Twitter)

Dani Im getting ready

Laurina Fleur's dress (via Twitter)

Laurina Fleur's makeup (via Twitter)

Who do you love this week? And who let their stylist/s get a bit too creative?