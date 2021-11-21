5 festive recipes you won't actually believe are lactose-free.

Me: “Hi, I’m Eleanor and I am in denial that I’m lactose-intolerant.”

Group, in unison: “Hi Eleanor.”

Welcome to the hypothetical lactose-intolerant deniers group. We’re a bunch of dairy-loving people who, against all advice, turn a blind eye to our bloated stomachs when faced with an opportunity to eat cheese.

It’s not that we don’t know we have a problem, (we certainly do) it’s just that we lack willpower. We think, ‘oh, just a little bit won’t hurt’ (it does) and quite frankly we’re willing to wreak havoc on our bodies if it means getting some of that creamy goodness in us.

But this blatant disregard of my wellbeing needs to stop. I no longer want to underestimate my future discomfort so I can justify eating cheese in the moment.

Luckily for me, and my fellow deniers, the lactose-free game has improved drastically and is providing an alternative that’s on par with lactose-heavy counterparts.

I recently tried the Liddells range of lactose-free products and to be honest, it was clearly the sign that I needed to take my intolerance seriously once and for all.

Not only does Liddells use real dairy (cow’s milk) so it tastes indistinguishable to the real thing but I also know I’ll get the same nutritional benefits, just without the consequences.

As a massive foodie too, it’s really important that the products look and cook the same as well - and they do. Especially the shredded cheese which melts SO well!

So, as we’re coming into the festive season, I’ve been starting to think about menu planning and how I can cater to everyone, including my guests that join me in their need for lactose-free meals. Christmas is at my house this year, as I’ve just moved to a new place, so I want to make it as easy and stress-free as possible so I can be that *effortless* host.

I also want to make sure any of my other lactose-intolerant (or breaking-up-with-lactose) family and friends can enjoy all the dishes, and not have to worry about what they can and can’t eat.

So, here are five of my favourite festive recipes with a lactose-free makeover using Liddells shredded cheese, butter blend, milk and yoghurt.

Prawns with herby garlic butter

Is there anything more quintessentially Australian than prawns during the festive season? Whenever we’re at family Christmas, there’s always a big seafood platter that is always hot property. I usually load up my plate with the prawns, as I love dipping them into the garlic butter.

And let’s be honest: the prawn is just a sponge for the butter because garlic butter is DRINKABLY good. So, in a dish that heroes butter, it’s important that it’s high quality. The Liddells Lactose Free Spreadable Salted Butter Blend is deliciously creamy and so flavourful, you wouldn’t be able to tell the difference.