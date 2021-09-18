The LaBrants have 13 million followers. They led some to believe their toddler had cancer.

Cole and Savannah LaBrant are among the most popular parenting bloggers on YouTube. They've amassed 13 million subscribers by sharing regular glimpses into their lives, from birth videos to birthday parties and pranks.

Then late last month, the LaBrants posted a preview for an upcoming video with an alarming title. "She got diagnosed with cancer (documentary)".

The thumbnail for the video was a photograph of the couple, hand in hand with their three children: Everleigh, eight, Posie, two, and Zealand, one.

Their fans were clearly worried. "Are you guys okay?" one comment on Cole LaBrant's Instagram read. Another: "I'm so worried. What's going on? Who has cancer?" And: "Just saw the title of your upcoming YouTube video. I'm so concerned."

The 43-minute video ultimately went live on August 29, and began with Cole telling the story of his family. How he met his wife when he was 19, how he became a father to her daughter, and how they then had two more children of their own.

Then the mood changes.

The title and original thumbnail of the LaBrants' video. Image: YouTube/The LaBrant Fam.

He and Savannah talk about their two-year-old, Posie, and how she had to visit the emergency room three times in her first year of life. They talk about her getting IVs, X-rays, how it wasn't "normal sick".

That's when the word cancer comes up. Cole tells how his anxiety fuelled concerns that the toddler had developed the disease: "I wasn't eating, I couldn't sleep. She had bruising on her legs, like most kids do, but as you Google things you can convince yourself."