Kristy Katzmann has always wanted to start a family of her own.

But after getting divorced after just six months of marriage at 37 years old, the Chicago woman began to fear that her time was running out.

“All the sacrificing I did, all the hard work, why did I do it?” Kristy said.

Now, at 41 years old, the divorcee and successful career woman is ready to embark on motherhood alone.

“I’ve just gotten out of a relationship. I’ve been trying to navigate dating, knowing that I still want to start a family and that time was definitely not on my side. I think it’s a really incredible story that a lot of women will be able to relate to,” she told Fox News.

But instead of going down the more traditional path of visiting a sperm bank or considering adoption, she’s going to spend the next few weeks meeting with a group of 15 eligible – and fertile – bachelors in the hopes of finding a man… to impregnate her.

Yep, it’s basically The Bachelorette… for baby making.

It’s not a dating show, it’s a mating show. (I’m sorry).

Hosted by Sex and the City star Kristen Davis, new US reality show Labor of Love follows Kristy as she assesses the fatherly qualities of 15 potential suitors.

As the show’s tagline states: “Skip the dating and go straight to baby-making”.

The pool of men featured on the show includes a doctor, a CEO a former professional wrestler, and a tennis instructor.