The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Friday October 9.

Anthony Albanese's budget reply offers bold child care and energy plans.

Anthony Albanese has promised more than $6 billion to slash childcare costs and a $20 billion plan to link Australia's poles and wires with renewable energy.

The opposition leader's budget reply speech on Thursday night officially started policy debate between Labor and the coalition ahead of the next federal election.

An elected Labor government would spend $6.2 billion over four years overhauling child care including scrapping the annual childcare subsidy cap.

The maximum childcare subsidy would be increased to 90 per cent, cutting costs for 97 per cent of families.

No one held back. No one left behind. My #BudgetReply speech live from Parliament House: https://t.co/lEhajGpfzV — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) October 8, 2020

"For millions of working women, it's simply not worth working more than three days a week," Mr Albanese told parliament.

The Productivity Commission would review the sector with the aim of implementing a universal 90 per cent subsidy for all families.

An Albanese government would also upgrade Australia's electricity system to better connect the grid to renewables, in a move designed to create thousands of construction jobs linked to action on climate change and driving down power prices.

The bold plans signal the end of the opposition's policy retreat following last year's shock election defeat. It is widely tipped Scott Morrison will send voters to the polls in the second half of 2021.

Trump opposed to 'virtual debate' format as DC blames White House for COVID-19 outbreak.

US President Donald Trump, who has the coronavirus, says he will not participate in next week's presidential debate if it is held virtually.