You know what's come a long way? Daily face sunscreens. The new formulas on offer are now an entire galaxy away from the old thick, gross stuff we used to regrettably smear on our faces whenever we went to the beach.

Plus, now we're all clever little sausages who know the power of sunscreen when it comes to preventing the signs of premature ageing (wrinkles, pigmentation, age spots) and oh, you know, cancer.

And skincare brands have made it easy to cross that threshold, delivering fancy skin-loving formulas that makes wearing sunscreen every day actually very pleasant.

As a beauty writer, I'm lucky enough to try new products so I can tell you about the best ones. I also have the responsibility to tell you that not protecting your skin from UV exposure, especially in this country, is a very silly thing to do.

Wear it. Every dingin' day. Just do it!

Can't find one you like?

Enter: La Roche-Posay Anthelios Invisible Fluid Facial Sunscreen SPF50+.