Why sunscreen oil is going to be a game changer this summer.

When I think of slathering oil on my body and lying out in the sun, I’m transported back to my European adventure in 2008. I’d just made the discovery that a) the Greek sun didn’t burn my skin, and b) this meant that to achieve tanned skin, I required baby oil. Cringe.

Fast forward to now (and a fair few sunspots later…) and I’m gearing up to bathe myself in oil all over again.

No, not to achieve a tan — that’s what St Tropez is for, right? — but to protect my skin from burning. I’m talking about sunscreen oil.

Leading the charge is La Roche Posay’s Anthelios Nutritive Oil SPF50 ($35.95). It’s two hours water resistant and it’s combination of ingredients makes it glide on without that sticky sunscreen feeling.

Now I’m going to say what we’re all thinking: how can an oil provide sun protection and not completely singe our skin?