'If you're experiencing adult acne, here's the $60 serum ﻿that's dermatologist-recommended.'

We're told from a young age that acne is something that happens during puberty. What we're not told is that acne can continue to rear its rather ugly head well into adulthood and is the world's most common skincare concern.

A hefty 29 per cent of women in Australia (that's almost 1 in 3 women, for those who suck at percentages like me) suffer from adult acne and I've been part of the adult acne club from the moment I turned 18.

I was fortunate to dodge the awkward teenage breakout years only to find dodging that bullet meant dealing with acne at a more inconvenient stage of life: think dating and entering the workforce.

NSW dermatologist Dr Jo-Ann See puts it perfectly:

“It doesn't seem fair that women in their late 20s, 30s, and 40s are experiencing breakouts and dealing with the plight of acne-prone skin. Meeting new people, relationships and work situations can be threatening for women with adult acne, as it can impact negatively on their self-esteem and confidence."

Like Dr Jo-Ann See says, I found it difficult the navigate at the time. I spent my 20s covering up my acne with mountains of make-up, and I can still see the scars left behind from impulsive picking.

But now as I enter my 30s, and now a member of the motherhood club, I'm ready to dial back the make-up and correct the skin beneath.