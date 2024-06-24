Australia's golden girl Kylie Minogue will tell-all in a new memoir. Here's what we know so far.

Australian pop icon Kylie Minogue has had a remarkable year. Her infectious hit single 'Padam Padam' took the world by storm, going viral on social media and topping charts worldwide. The song's success led to Minogue's triumphant return to the Grammy Awards in 2024, where she won the inaugural award for Best Pop Dance Recording, her first Grammy win in 20 years.

Fresh off this incredible achievement, Minogue has signed with United Talent Agency (UTA) for live representation, setting the stage for further conquests in the US market. She has also continued her Las Vegas residency, solidifying her status as a pop music legend.

The timing of her memoir couldn't be more perfect, as Minogue finds herself at the pinnacle of her career. At 56, she has successfully reinvented herself for a new generation of fans while maintaining her loyal fanbase. This memoir offers Minogue an opportunity to reflect on her journey, from the early days on Neighbours to becoming one of the world's most beloved pop stars.

What is Kylie Minogue's new memoir called?

Image: Getty