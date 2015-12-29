Kylie Jenner got one billion likes on Instagram in 2015.

Kylie Jenner is not like you and I. Instead of fading VCR tapes, Kylie’s childhood memories have been preserved for future generations in box sets and syndicated reruns of her family’s reality show. Instead of an average looking second hand car she found on Gumtree, Kylie gets around in her Ferrari or her Rolls Royce.

And instead of sending desperate messages to her siblings asking if they would please like her Instagram photo so she doesn’t look like a social pariah, Kylie managed to rake in 1 billion likes across the social platform in 2015.

Yep, 1 billion. Spare a thought for us mere mortals who struggled to make it to the coveted 11 likes, Kylie.

The youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters shared her top nine Instagram posts of the year yesterday, and there’s not a photo of big sister Kim in sight.

Let’s count them down, shall we?

Kylie at her High School graduation party.

When Kylie graduated from High School earlier this year, we were all terrifyingly reminded of her age. And 2.3 million of us were pretty excited about it.

I love my mom for doing this. Thank you for making this experience as normal as possible for me. Yay???? I graduated :) A photo posted by King Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jul 23, 2015 at 8:27pm PDT

Mirror selfie.

Let’s be honest, we were surprised there weren’t more mirror selfies in here.