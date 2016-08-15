The fashion pack has spoken: Here's the must-have swimsuit of summer.

Summer fearing women can take a deep breath and relax because the must-have swimsuit of the season has been revealed, and mercifully, it’s remarkably flattering.

Popping up on the social media feeds of Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, bachelorettes Noni Janur and Keira Maguire, the bright red one-piece draws obvious inspiration from the most iconic swimsuit of all time – that of the Baywatch babes.

Sitting high in the waist, low in the back and finding a modest middle along the cleavage line, it’s a sure-fire flattering style for most women, especially those who are seeking a little more coverage than what the average Aussie bikini offers.

Kylie Jenner wearing the red swimsuit last week. Source: Kylie Jenner / Instagram.

And as we learnt back in June, Khloe Kardashian has long been a fan of the swimsuit style, explaning on British TV show Lorraine, “I think one-pieces can be super-sexy, I don’t think you need to show everything for it to be sexy."

“And now one-pieces [include] high European cuts, and I think they’re great and I feel really comfortable in them. So for me I’m always a one-piece girl.”

Behold, the swimsuit set to take over the 2016/2017 summer. Post continues....

This summer's must-have swimsuit.

Kylie Jenner celebrating her 19th birthday. Source: Instagram.

