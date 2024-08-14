The reason Kylie Jenner took so long to name her son is not what you think.

Kylie Jenner has revealed a third name she called her son before eventually settling on Aire.

In a cover interview for the September issue of British Vogue, the 27-year-old entrepreneur shared the reason for her decision to change her second-born's name.

To refresh your memory, Jenner's son, now two, was initially given the name Wolf Jacques when he was born in February 2022.

But Jenner famously changed it to Aire in 2023. The name change has spawned a trend for 'airy' and ethereal baby names — as well as a whole lot of speculation about why "Wolf" didn't stick.

Now, speaking to Vogue, she says he went by another name for a period, too.

"My son's name was actually Knight for a long time and my daughter, still to this day, is like, 'Do you remember when Aire's name was Knight?'... She's like, 'That was so funny, Mom. I like Knight better.' And I'm like: 'You know what, we are not doing this again.'"