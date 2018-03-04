"My pretty girl." Kylie Jenner shares first close-up photo of baby Stormi.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have shared the first photo of their baby daughter.

Jenner posted a video of baby Stormi on her Snapchat on Saturday while Scott uploaded it to Instagram alongside the caption: “Our little rager.”

It marks just over one month since the couple’s daughter was born on February 1.

A fan on Twitter joked Stormi looked more like Jenner than a baby photo of the reality TV star herself.

She replied: "lol my girl".

Earlier this week Jenner celebrated the baby's milestone with a snap of herself cradling her.

The mother-daughter image was posted after Jenner, 20, showed off her post-baby body on Snapchat.

Jenner returned to the social network after it lost around $US1.3 billion in market value after she tweeted that she was no longer using it.

She had spent months out of the spotlight as speculation grew that she was expecting her first child.

Jenner said she had kept the pregnancy to herself because she wanted to "prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress-free and healthy way" that she could.