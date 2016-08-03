Unless you’ve been living under a Kardashian-proof rock, you’ve probably have heard of Kylie Jenner’s ‘Lip Kits‘.
One of the most-hyped up cosmetic releases this year, it’s a set containing a matching lip liner and liquid lipstick designed to give the wearer the illusion of Jenner-worthy pouty lips.
The day my Lip Kit arrived, I didn’t need much help in the way of blown up lips. No, I hadn’t had fillers – I’d woken up with a delightful cluster of cold sores on my upper lip.
Watch: The find: the product that combines lipstick and lipliner. Post continues after video.
Yes, there’s nothing like spending an eyewatering $102 online (two lip kits plus shipping) on a makeup purchase you have never tried before, bugging the postman for a week and a half while you wait for the package to arrive, and then having painful, angry looking blisters stand in your way. #Glamorous.
Then I recalled a tip I’d learnt from Zoe Foster-Blake about the wonders of liquid lipstick in semi-camouflaging cold sores. Forget lasting through coffee or burgers, surely this would be the ultimate test to put the lip kit through its paces?