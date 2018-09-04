We've just had a rare tour inside Kylie Jenner's dreamy Tuscan-style mansion.

The words ‘Kylie Jenner’ and ‘quaint’ don’t really go together, do they?

We’re used to seeing ‘extra’ everything from the 21-year-old, and the humble abode where she’s raising her seven-month-old daughter Stormi is no different.

Over the weekend, the Kylie Cosmetics founder gave fans a virtual tour of her backyard dressed up as a nod to a beautiful, sunny Californian day.

But who gives a stuff about the weather because, mansion.

From the Instagram story, we can see a number of features of the youngest Kardashian/Jenner’s Tuscan-style property, most likely in or around the family’s natural habitat of Calabasas, LA.