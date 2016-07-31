Fans have uncovered something a little disturbing about Kylie Jenner's new eye shadow.

If you’re not 100% up to date with Kylie Jenner‘s daily happenings, then you should know she just released a new eyeshadow palette.

Despite the product appearing to be relatively normal, it sold out within one minute.

ONE.

My baby sold out again in 1 minute ???? thank you guys for the love & support. Follow @kyliecosmetics to stay updated on the next restock! #bronzepalette #kyshadow and happy national lipstick day! A photo posted by King Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jul 29, 2016 at 12:55pm PDT

That was the good news for the 18-year-old reality star/business owner.

But, it quickly ended when New Zealand beauty blogger, Shannon Harris, pointed out that Jenner’s product didn’t look particularly original.

In fact, it looked quite similar to her own Shaaanxo eyeshadow palette.

Fans of both beauty idols were quick to jump on #TeamShannon or #TeamKylie.

One user pointed out that most eyeshadow products look the same, so meh?

@xoShaaan but literally every natural bronzed eyeshadow palette looks like this pic.twitter.com/5zG5gQRrYD — ♕ (@dinahsharrys) July 25, 2016

With a strong #TeamShannon member pointing out:

@xoShaaan this was literally my first thought when I saw her palette — Emily Canham (@EmilyCanham) July 26, 2016

Despite the backlash the blogger received (and the comments actually became quite hideous), she followed up with several tweets saying she didn’t even care.

All the DRAMA was for nothing.

Let's be honest I'm gonna buy the Kylie eyeshadows ???? — Shaaanxo (@xoShaaan) July 25, 2016

She also apologised to all those #TeamKylie people out there who seemed to be quite upset by the accusations.

Sorry to anyone who was genuinely hurt by my earlier tweet!!! Was never my intention of course, it was intended as a joke ☺️ — Shaaanxo (@xoShaaan) July 26, 2016

I never once said "Kylie copied me" ➡️ I made a joke bc they look similar lol come on! ???? yes, like lots of palettes do! No beef here guys — Shaaanxo (@xoShaaan) July 26, 2016