What do you mean 18 is young?

Y’know, when I was 18, my ex-boyfriend told me that if no one had married me by the age of 28 he’d do the honours, which was really rather selfless of him.

Kylie Jenner is not hanging around waiting for such an offer.

She has decided she wants to be the most bogan glamorous of brides: the teenage bride. Short of a shotgun wedding in Vegas, I simply can’t conceive of anything more romantic.

Of course, this rabid marriage speculation has emerged from a TMZ report in which a reporter (harasser? haranguer? stalker?) following Jenner, 18, on her way to her obligatory waiting black SUV after the AMAs, asked whether she and her boyfriend, “rapper” (have you heard this guy?) Tyga are going to get married.

“Yes!” Jenner calls, in a voice dripping with sarcasm.

She was probably rolling her eyes but also unable to stop herself imagining a wedding waaay better than any of Kim’s three in her head.

This is just huge and exciting news, you guys. Especially considering the couple apparently broke up on Thursday, Tyga’s 26th birthday.