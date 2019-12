The pair, who started dating in October 2014, spent the Ride Out rapper’s birthday night apart.

However, in breaking news from Just Jared, it seems that the youngest Kardashian/Jenner is shutting down rumors that she and Tyga have consciously uncoupled.

The 18-year-old reality star took to her Snapchat account and posted a photo of herself in bed with Tyga with the caption, “Everyone needs to chill.”

While you can’t see their faces in the photo, you can tell it is Tyga laying next to Kylie because of the tattoo on his hand.

