Celeb in 5: Thursday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. A source says Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are not living together and are “co-parenting” their daughter. Mi scusi?

The love story of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott has taken a bit of a Gwenyth Paltrow turn, People Magazine reports.

While the source says that both parents are “over the moon” after Kylie, 20, gave birth to baby Stormi Webster, her and Travis, 25, are in no rush to move in together.

stormi webster ???????? A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 6, 2018 at 1:14pm PST

“Kylie and Travis are not officially living together.

“He has his own place. They are co-parenting though, and things are going great. They are together and happy.”

“They’re just enjoying their little family,” the unidentified source said. What do they know, huh? Huh?

The pair reportedly started dating in April 2017 after Kylie’s breakup with rapper Tyga, even though he’s still having um… let’s just say a few troubles ‘letting go‘.

2. So we think you should all know Sam Smith and Adele are absolutely the same person.



FYI, two of the greatest voices in pop music today are probably the same person.

Twitter user @jesse21vlona realised that when you slow down Adele’s Hello, her voice drops a couple of octaves and sounds like rich dulcet tones of Sam Smith.

Just watch it for yourself…