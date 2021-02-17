Kyle Sandilands was on drugs during his controversial 60 minutes interview, and more in Celeb in 5.

1. 'I was off my head': Kyle Sandilands' confessed he was on drugs during his controversial interview with Karl Stefanovic.

Kyle Sandilands has finally opened up about that controversial 60 Minutes interview where he faked having a serious illness, and it turns out he was high.

"I was off my head," Kyle told news.com.au this week.

"You were!" Jackie agreed. "I almost died. He arrived late to that interview. We were waiting 50 minutes for him."

Kyle then responded to Jackie saying: "I was probably dutching it up in the car."

Watch the trailer for Kyle and Jackie O on 60 minutes. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

When asked if anyone people could tell Kyle was under the influence, Jackie O responded:

"Yep, Karl did. Everybody knew.

"I think Karl secretly loved it because he knows he’ll (Kyle) go a little more out there if he’s (high)."

"High on 60 Minutes, great achievement," Kyle laughed.

"I gotta say, all my life I watched 60 Minutes," Jackie said.

"Never did I think I’d be on there with you, the greatest moment of my career, and then you’re high."

Listen to The Spill, Mamamia's daily entertainment podcast. In this episode, co-hosts Kee Reece and Laura Brodnik discuss whether or not Angelina Jolie can be considered a movie star. Post continues below.

2. Kit Harington and Rose Leslie welcomed their little baby, and if it’s not called the King of the North then something has gone very wrong.

Game of Thrones stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie have welcomed a little wildling into the world.

The couple confirmed the exciting news to E! News, sharing that they welcomed a baby boy and are "very very happy!"

The actors, who keep their relationship relatively private, only announced the news after they were photographed out in London carrying their son.