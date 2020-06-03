The Spill: Wednesday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. “We dated for six months.” Kyle Sandilands on his secret Celebrity Big Brother relationship.

If you cast your mind back to 2002, you may remember Kyle Sandilands was once on Celebrity Big Brother.

And what more, Kyle had a secret fling with one of the show’s contestants.

Now, 18 years later, the KIIS FM radio host has opened up about the hidden relationship, describing their time together as full of “great sex and fun and amazing stuff”.

“I was involved in a love story once, when I was in the Celebrity Big Brother house, and I didn’t even know until the night I got out – the night I got out was when the other celebrities told me,” he told Big Brother host Sonia Kruger on The Kyle and Jackie O Show this morning.

Unfortunately, Kyle didn’t want to reveal the identity of the mystery contestant, but he did share that she was a model.

“I’ve named the name in my book, and then I got in trouble from her, and I was like, ‘Were you humiliated dating me?'” he said.

“But I don’t like to be the guy that kisses and tells.”

Kyle explained that their relationship lasted six months but ended up with "yet another girl standing on the bonnet of my car screaming outside my apartment".

The radio host previously spoke about his Big Brother relationship in an interview with news.com.au earlier this year.

"I f***ed one of [my housemates] the night I came out," he said. "It was cool. I didn’t even know she was into me."

"We dated for about six months," he told the publication.

Kyle appeared on Celebrity Big Brother, which aired from July to August 2002, alongside actors Kimberley Cooper and Jay Laga’aia, boxer Anthony Mundine and media personality Red Symons.

Listen to The Spill, Mamamia's daily entertainment podcast. In today's episode, co-hosts Kee Reece and Laura Brodnik discuss the rise of OnlyFans. Post continues below.