Kyle Rittenhouse shot two men dead during a US protest. He's just been found not guilty.

After more than three days of deliberation, a jury has found teenager Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty of murder during a US protest last year.

The 18-year-old was charged with killing two men - Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26 - and wounding a third - Gaige Grosskreutz, 28 - during a Black Lives Matter protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in August 2020.

Rittenhouse claimed self-defence.

On Friday, the jury found Rittenhouse not guilty on all charges: two counts of homicide, one count of attempted homicide, and two counts of recklessly endangering safety.

He could have faced life in prison if found guilty of the most serious charge against him.

Rittenhouse broke down sobbing after the verdict and collapsed to the floor before being helped back into his chair.

Kyle Rittenhouse reacts as he is found not guilty on all counts at the Kenosha County Courthouse. Image: Getty.

After the verdict was read, several dozen protesters lined the steps outside the courthouse, some carrying placards in support of Rittenhouse and others expressing disappointment.

"We are all so very happy that Kyle can live his life as a free and innocent man, but in this whole situation there are no winners, there are two people who lost their lives, and that's not lost on us at all," David Hancock, a spokesperson for the Rittenhouse family, told Reuters.