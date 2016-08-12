Kyle Chalmers' grandparents celebrating his gold medal win is everything.

Stop whatever it is you’re doing, this is infinitely more important and a lot cuter.

After Kyle Chalmers incredible Olympic win in the 100 meter freestyle, a video has surfaced of the swimmer’s grandparents, Malcolm and Julie Bagnell, proudly watching on from their living room in South Australia, progressively losing their cool as they realise their 18-year-old grandson has just won a gold medal.

Going into the race in Rio on Thursday, Chalmers was an outside contender for a medal, but broke ahead of the pack in the final seconds, claiming gold for Team Australia.

Matt Chalmers win at the 2016 Rio Olympics. Source: Getty.

"It's gold, it's gold," Malcolm cheered while jumping up from this armchair.