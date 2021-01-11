When my child was born, I decided to raise them without a gender. I was told it was 'child abuse'.

At first glance, gender creative parenting makes a lot of people feel squirmy. There might be a knee-jerk reaction of, “This is unfamiliar to me! I don’t like it!” But as people allow themselves to reflect upon the reasons for gender creative parenting, I have found that most original naysayers evolve into enthusiastic (or at least tolerant) supporters of the movement.

I do gender creative parenting for two main reasons. First, I believe gender is up to an individual to determine and does not need to be assigned at birth. I know a lot of people who are intersex, transgender, or non-binary. I, myself, am a genderqueer woman who uses they/them and she/her pronouns. While there have always been people whose gender exists beyond the socially constructed binary, in the last decade there has been an exponential rise in awareness, visibility, and affirmation of the gender spectrum. I didn’t want to make assumptions about what my child’s gender identity and interests would be; I wanted to let my kid tell me who they are, instead of the other way around.

Secondly, I do gender creative parenting because I don’t want to perpetuate sexist stereotypes and oppression that children are inundated with from birth.

Many people treat boys and girls very differently, and that treatment has lifelong repercussions. For example, boys’ emotions are often stifled in childhood, which leads to men not knowing how to ask for mental health support. Girls are sexualised from a young age and if they are harassed or hit by a boy in school. Adults often tell girls, “He must like you,” instead of putting a stop to boys’ behavior; which is associated with one in five Australian women experiencing sexual violence in their lifetime.

I can see how every single gender disparity in adulthood is linked to childhood gender socialization. By not assigning a gender, and not disclosing Z’s genitals, people couldn’t tap into a gendered script and only offer Zoomer half of the world.

Like the majority of parents, I want my child to feel supported and loved if they are transgender, non-binary, queer, or don’t conform to narrow ideas of what girls and boys should be like. And like most parents, I don’t want my kid to be a victim of stereotypes and gender-based oppression and violence. Doing gender creative parenting seemed like the best way for me to maximise gender autonomy and minimise sexist treatment for my kid.