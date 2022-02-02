While suffering postnatal depression, Tishara took up a hobby. It became a full-time business.

KYKOE is a First Nations owned business that shares culture through hair accessories.

Home to the iconic Indigenous scrunchie headband, all pieces have culturally-driven designs, showcasing one of a kind artwork from Aboriginal & Torres Strait Islander creatives.

We spoke to the founder of KYKOE, Tishara Garrett - a proud Meriam, Butchulla, Barada Barna and Cingalese woman about her Lady Startup story.

“Starting KYKOE was very much by accident. I was going through post-natal depression and anxiety after the birth of my third child.

"Creating was a coping mechanism and a way for me to work through that with three children under three at home with me.

It was just something that I could do for myself and it has grown from there.”

For Tishara, the creation of KYKOE in 2019 was just a way to unwind from mum life.

From a hobby, it turned into a side-hustle and after orders started to stack up she was faced with two options.

Return to her 9-5 job after taking maternity leave or take on KYKOE full-time so she could care for her children.

Although running a small business while running after three children may have seemed like the least relaxing choice, Tishara decided to jump in headfirst and she hasn’t looked back since.

“Running my own business has given me the flexibility to work around the needs of my children. I'm grateful to spend a little more time with them each day.”

