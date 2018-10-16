"Enough's enough": Why this celebrity brow stylist has banned kids from her salon.

Kristin Fisher’s brow salon in Sydney’s eastern suburbs is a place where you’ll find models, influencers and fashion industry elite being tweezed, waxed, threaded and tattooed. But what you won’t find behind the doors of the Double Bay business is children.
The celebrity brow artist has implemented a blanket ban on clients bringing their kids along to appointments; a move that has angered some.
Speaking to Mamamia, the entrepreneur – herself a mother to two kids, aged three-and-a-half and five – said the decision stemmed from an accumulation of incidents that left her staff and customers on edge. It reached the point where there would be as many as ten children in the salon at once, all unattended, and the onus was often being placed on her employees to supervise them.
“The other day there were some in the backroom bashing empty water bottles against the wall, just going ‘bang bang bang’. That was probably my breaking point. The clients were getting upset; we had one client walk out and leave. We had seven prams there. It was just insane.
“I just thought, for everyone’s safety and for the sake of the business, I’m going to call it.”
WARNING! Long rant. Apologies in advance….. To our beautiful KFE clients. This is a very hard post for me because I hate upsetting people and I feel this may do just that, but we have no other option. We are imposing a new rule that clients must not bring children or babies to their appointments. Recently we have had times where there have been ten children in the salon at one time, all unattended, whilst their mothers get treatments done. It simply isn't fair to the other clients who have come solo, who for them this is their monthly treat/splurge and want some peace and quiet whilst they have their brows or lashes done, nor is it fair to my staff who are constantly chasing after kids and nursing babies (even though we secretly love this – they also have to answer the phones and rebook clients!). We have had kids run onto the street, we've had clients leave midway through their appointments as they're too annoyed about the noise being made by children and we've had mums call and complain saying their brows are crooked after they've been nursing a squirming baby the whole appointment… I of all people know how hard it is to get away for an appointment as I have two young children myself without any grandparents here in Sydney to help out and mind them when I need to pop out. That being said I make sure all of my 'me time' appointments are just that – for me. I know how hard it is to book a babysitter for such a short time, but given these appointments are monthly (at the earliest) I do hope our beloved mummy clients can find alternative childcare prior to their appointments in the salon.
Beyond safety, she says the new rule is also about ensuring all clients receive due attention, particularly given the prices they’re paying. (Services start from $75 for a shape and tint and stretch into the thousands for feather-touch tattooing.)
“There are people who’ve saved a lot of money to get something done. Why should they suffer?” she said. “[As parents] we’ve got to be thoughtful about everyone else and not just think of ourselves all the time.”