In 2020, two teen girls were attacked in their hotel room. Now the offender has been sentenced.

It was a crime that shocked Sydney, when a then 19-year-old man stabbed two 17-year-olds girls in a Parramatta Meriton hotel room, injuring one and killing the other. Now a sentence has been handed down.

The girls were celebrating an upcoming 18th birthday, when the 19-year-old man, who they knew, entered their hotel room and soon after began attacking them with a knife.

The two girls cannot be identified as they were under 18 when the crime occurred.

The offender, Kristian Kovaleff, had been planning the attack for some time prior to entering the hotel room. He told a court that he had planned to kill one of the girls in a Campbelltown motel the week before, but said he "didn't have the guts" at the time.

The following week after "psyching [himself] up by watching Ted Bundy", Kovaleff planned out the attack. The judge said it was all premeditated from the start.

Video via Mamamia.

Kovaleff's original plan expanded to try and kill both girls when he found out they were going to share a hotel room for the birthday celebration.

After offering to drive them to the hotel, he went into the room with them after check-in, hiding a knife under the couch, bringing rope and duct tape with him in a bag. A suitcase and a handsaw were in the boot of his car at the time, the court later heard.

Around 8.40pm, when the girls were getting ready to go swimming in the hotel pool, Kovaleff entered the bathroom and began stabbing the first girl.

The second girl reported hearing Kovaleff laugh and upon her entering the bathroom, she saw him stabbing her friend. He then forced both girls into the bedroom, where he stabbed the first girl again.

He then stabbed the second girl in the stomach. She tried to defend herself and also asked him to call an ambulance. He refused.

After some time, the second girl lost consciousness and later woke up with duct tape and fabric around her stomach wound.

Kovaleff told her: "I'm a monster, I've just killed your best friend...I'm sick in the head."

After the attack, Kovaleff turned on a TV and played jazz music. The judge said the girl who was murdered could have survived if she had received prompt medical treatment. As for the girl who was injured, Kovaleff later told the court he had wanted to sexually assault her, before killing her too.

Kovaleff eventually called for an ambulance, but hung up. He told the operator someone else attacked the "one person dead and another bleeding out inside room 111" when they called back.

Kovaleff also called his dad to tell him what happened. Kovaleff's dad said he should hand himself in.

The injured girl survived and spent eight days in hospital after the attack.