Kristen Wiig is married with two kids. You would never know it.

In January 2020, Kristen Wiig and husband Avi Rothman welcomed twins and for more than a year, all we've known about them are that they were born via surrogate.

Wiig and Rothman have not shared any photos of their babies or announced their names, until a subtle message in the credits of Wiig's new movie, Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar.

In the special thanks section, Wiig, 47, thanked "Luna, Avi and Shiloh", referencing her husband and their children.

Watch: If newborns could text. Post continues below video.

And we only know he's her husband because Wiig let it slip in an earlier February 2021 interview with Howard Stern.

She and Rothman were first seen publicly in 2016 and were engaged in August 2019. They must have married under the radar sometime between when she last referred to him as her 'fiancé' in an interview in August 2020 and now.

"I am very lucky about having these two babies and my husband, and they make it all better. It's changed my life," Wiig told Stern.

These are rare admissions from Wiig.

In 2010, just before she achieved major mainstream success with the 2011 hit Bridesmaids, the then-Saturday Night Live star said fame was a negative consequence of her career choice.

"Fame is sort of the downside to what I do," she told Blackbook.

"It doesn’t interest me at all. Acting and being in the public, to me, are two different things. It's really hard, to be honest. I'm such a private person."

Image: Getty.