-With AAP

1. 19-year-old Melbourne woman dies in Bali in tragic accident days before her birthday.



A Melbourne woman has died while on a holiday in Bali with friends just three weeks after her mother passed away.

Kristen Mace, 19, was found by her friends lying face down in their villa’s pool on Sunday and could not be revived. It’s believed Kristen had an epileptic seizure and fell into the pool.

According to The Age, her father Justin Mace said friends and a nearby New Zealand family tried unsuccessfully to resuscitate her.

"We don't believe there is anything other than the seizure that contributed to this awful tragedy," the grieving dad said.

The 19-year-old, who was only days from celebrating her 20th birthday, had just been grieving at the funeral of her mother Jodie. She had died from cancer three weeks ago.

Friend Harrison Pirrie set up a GoFundMe page to raise money to repatriate her body and pay for her funeral. It has so far exceeded its target, raising more than $68,00o in less than two days.

"Kristen was an amazing girl and will be dearly missed by all," he wrote on the page.

2. Deadly virus kills endangered elephant at Taronga Zoo.