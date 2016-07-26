Kristen Bell’s $142 wedding is proof she’s the greatest anti-bride of our time.

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel’s wedding: $8.7 million. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s lavish nuptials: $16 million. Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard’s special day: $142.

Yes, one hundred and forty-two bucks. For an entire wedding – celebrity wedding, mind you.

This week, Kristen Bell became every past and present bride’s hero when she shared the details of her October 2013 wedding to Dax Shepard in a TV interview with CBS Sunday Morning.

No, the couple didn’t hire out some village in Lake Como, they did things simply.

Image: CBS Sunday Morning screenshot.

"We got married in a tiny room in the Beverly Hills courthouse and it was still one of the best days of my life,” the mother to Lincoln, three, and Delta, one explained.

Of course it was, because Bell married the person she loved, and she didn’t have to remortgage the house while she was at it.

"We wanted the lowest-key day possible," Bell told Jay Leno in a 2013 interview.

If you’re getting married in the near future and would prefer to spend your money on a European holiday, a Shetland pony or a house deposit over providing food and beverages for 250 of your closest family, friends and acquaintances you don’t remember the names of, let Bell be your spirit animal. (Post continues after gallery.)