Kristen Bell once breastfed her husband and it's the weirdest, sweetest story we've heard.

When it comes to the intimate, less-than-glamorous details of Kristen Bell‘s life, the actress has never been shy about sharing them with the world.

There was the time she talked about her kids walking in on her and her husband of four years, Dax Shepard, having sex. (Spoiler alert: they told the kids they were “having a nap” and “just needed a few more minutes” of rest.)

And the time she not-so-subtly started pumping her own breast milk on the big screen during a production meeting for Bad Moms 2.

But her latest confession may just be our favourite Kristen Bell over-share of all time: the 37-year-old once had to breastfeed her husband.

She told the story on the latest episode of her YouTube show Momsplaining, which is honestly the best name for a program we’ve ever heard.

Chatting to Scandal star Katie Lowes, the duo discussed everything from the taste of breast milk and latching to the stigma attached to breastfeeding in public.

But things got a little strange when the conversation turned towards mastitis, a common but dangerous condition that occurs when milk backs up in the ducts while breastfeeding.

