For our family, Halloween is an occasion that has always been a favourite. As a lover of all things scary myself (scary films, scary stories… yep, even black cats), I knew it was only a matter of time before this hallowed affection became a part of my children’s lives as well.

As it turns out, the wait was extremely short because my first child Addi was born on the day itself – October 31 (how could there be anything but inherent Halloween love?).

In our home we tend to get a little carried away with the Halloween Spirit because let’s be honest, that’s what it’s all about. From reading our favourite Halloween books like Room on the Broom to dressing up in our most ominous outfits, it’s literally a scream.

But this year it’s like all our Halloweens have come at once. Our family favourite doughnut place Krispy Kreme has joined the feverishly fearsome festivities on our Halloween list with everything from doughnut decorating to monster-themed doughnuts.

But first, the free doughnuts…

For startles – I mean starters – if you dress up Halloween style you are rewarded with a free Original Glazed® doughnut at Krispy Kreme stores on Wednesday, October 31.*

Now, our family really don’t need encouragement in this area (see below), but we are more than happy to bite our fangs into this family Krispy Kreme staple! And it can double as a birthday doughnut for Addi as well, thanks Krispy Kreme.

Doughnut decorating

For the more creative little monsters, both young and old, who feel they can do better than the Krispy Kreme creations, on October 31 Krispy Kreme have Halloween-themed doughnut decorating in store.

Book into a session and you get two Original Glazed doughnuts for $7.50 and range of toppings, icing and lollies to create your own masterpiece. We know where we'll be haunting this Halloween...