What I learned from Kris Jenner's parenting advice.

I don’t want to be Scrooge McKimberleyScrooge when it comes to the Kardashians, partly because I’m well aware that, due to the fact I have free will and my neck moves, I can always look the other way.

And look the other way from this Klan is normally what I do.

Even though I have turned the other cheek, it’s impossible not to absorb from headlines and screen grabs random goings on about the Kardashians, and I even have a slippery handle on which K progeny is which – but I still don’t know very much. This lack of knowledge has not made me a lesser human being, nor a more superior one, it has just made me free from filling my cramped headspace with an avalanche of Kardashian K-shit.

Today I looked because the mother and manager or ‘momager’, Kris Jenner, was in a video; “Kris Jenner on the Art of Motherhood” and I thought, if motherhood is an art, Kris Jenner is the last person on earth who should talk to me about it.

So, naturally, I was in.

‘Momager’ Kris, with six children (including Kim Kardashian and model Kendall Jenner), is behind a family with a social reach on Instagram alone of 208.2 million. She is a reality TV star, producer, negotiator of sponsorship and endorsement deals, ex-wife of celebrity lawyer, Robert Kardashian, and former Olympian, Caitlyn Jenner. She is about to star in the 11th season of Keeping Up with Kardashians.

Now she is discussing the “art of motherhood”. The phrase conjures up ephemeral, warm, trusting feelings. And here is Kris, a woman who knows an opportunity before it even knows itself (let’s not even discuss the Kim Kardashian and rapper Ray J sex tape from 2007 and claims that the deal was allegedly brokered by a ‘momager’ who shall remain nameless), talking about the art of motherhood.

If art and motherhood mix, I’ve been doing it all wrong. I’ve been tackling this beast as though it were more of a role in life that involves the completely concrete and the absolutely abstract: driving little people places; having arguments over the correct return spot for towels (I’ll take slung over a door, but on a towel rack is perfection); figuring out how to pay dentists and orthodontists – anything ists; checking front door key ownership; oh, and loving someone else probably more than you love yourself. Sometimes that last part isn’t as easy as it looks in movies. It’s complicated.