Kourtney Kardashian is selling 'Ozempic' gummies now.

As part of her wellness brand, Lemme, Kourtney Kardashian Barker is releasing new supplements that have been compared to Ozempic.

Knowing Kardashian-lore, you may think the eldest sister named these something silly like 'Kupplements'. Or maybe something problematic enough to warrant a rebrand (we're looking at you 'Kimono').

But no, in fact, the name of these supplements is perhaps the least problematic thing about them. They are called 'GLP-1 Daily'. Far from catchy, we know. But the concept has already grabbed the attention of many people on Instagram.

"Need immediately!" wrote a slew of users underneath the official announcement, which described the supplements as "a breakthrough innovation in metabolic health".

According to the statement, GLP-1 Daily is "formulated to naturally boost your body's GLP-1 production, reduce appetite, and promote healthy weight loss.*."

It is described as "an all-natural supplement with no known side effects, powered by 3 clinically-tested ingredients: Eriomin® Lemon Fruit Extract, Supresa® Saffron Extract, and Morosil™ Red Orange Fruit Extract.*"