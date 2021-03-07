David Koch posts a MAKEUP FREE selfie on Instagram, with fans asking: “Are you OK??”

This International Women's Day, Mamamia has pledged to #ChooseToChallenge gender stereotypes. That's why we're flipping the script in the stories you'll find on our homepage today. To draw attention to the ridiculous stories that still get written about women in the public eye, we've written satirical stories about male public figures, using the type of headlines that are still, in 2021, exclusively written about women. You can read more about our pledge to #ChooseToChallenge gender stereotypes this IWD here.
He may be best known for his sparkling on-screen persona, but today Kochie has his fans seriously concerned after he shared a shocking and raw photograph on social media.
Yes, David Koch shared a makeup free selfie.
It seems the TV star shunned the hair and makeup crew, and even dodged his own vast collection of cosmetic products to capture this picture. But it has fans asking, why?