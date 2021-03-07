David Koch posts a MAKEUP FREE selfie on Instagram, with fans asking: “Are you OK??”

In the picture the 64-year-old father of four stated that he was making his return to hosting Sunrise following a holiday, but it seems he might need some more rest.

He sported tired eyes, an unshaven face and deliberately cropped out his torso in an attempt to conceal his modesty - despite taking to social media many times before to flaunt his body.

Many fans are now concerned for Kochie's welfare with users commenting, "what's wrong with you?" and "don't you have any self-respect?" with some even praising the hair and makeup department at Channel Seven.

"Someone give the Sunrise makeup team a raise STAT. They must work overtime to sort out that face every morning."

David Koch is usually spotted in his all-too-familiar suits for his morning segments, and we can only hope that we will be back to normal programming following this rogue and frankly scarring share from Kochie today.

Feature Image: Mamamia

At Mamamia, every day is International Women’s Day. We fund the education of 150 girls in school every single day with our charity partner Room to Read, and our goal is to increase that number to 1,000. To help support girls’ education in developing countries, you can donate to Room to Read and contribute to a brighter future.