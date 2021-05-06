fashion

PSA: We found the $40 puffer jacket you'll be living in this winter.

Friends, we don't know about you but we're cold.

In a few short weeks, the weather has gone from relatively warm to freezing and we're just not sure how to feel about it.

But despite the obvious downsides of winter, it's a great time for fashion. The coats come out, the sandals give way to boots, and the puffer jackets get layered over everything.

Watch: I tried five different outfits with the same skirt. Post continues after video.


Video via Mamamia

Every year Kmart delivers a handful of puffer jackets that rival the more expensive options. Last year, it was a burnt orange puffer that almost broke Instagram. And this year, it's had an upgrade:

Kmart Double Zip Puffer Jacket, $40.

Image: Kmart.

The Kmart Double Zip Puffer Jacket comes in two colours - a peachy beige colour (called Pink Bronze) and our favourite, a pastel blue (called Stone Blue). 

Image: Kmart.

It features a padded design, high neck (for extra warmth) and long sleeves with ribbed cuffs.

If neither of those are up your alley, we've got you covered. Here are five affordable puffer jackets were loving for the season ahead. Bring on the chill...

Big W Women's Chimney Collared Jacket, $35.

Image: Big W.

Cotton On Curve Curve Crinkle Puffer Jacket, $69.99.

Image: The Iconic.

Glassons Oversized Quilted Puffer Jacket, $99.99.

Image: Glassons.

Dazie Honey Puffer Jacket, $129.99.

Image: The Iconic.

Uniqlo Women +J Ultra Light Down Jacket, $129.90.

Image: Uniqlo.

Which puffer jacket will you be wearing this winter? Let us know in the comments below.

Want more fashion inspo? We've got you.

Feature image: Kmart and Mamamia.

