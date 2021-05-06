PSA: We found the $40 puffer jacket you'll be living in this winter.

Friends, we don't know about you but we're cold.

In a few short weeks, the weather has gone from relatively warm to freezing and we're just not sure how to feel about it.

But despite the obvious downsides of winter, it's a great time for fashion. The coats come out, the sandals give way to boots, and the puffer jackets get layered over everything.

Every year Kmart delivers a handful of puffer jackets that rival the more expensive options. Last year, it was a burnt orange puffer that almost broke Instagram. And this year, it's had an upgrade:

The Kmart Double Zip Puffer Jacket comes in two colours - a peachy beige colour (called Pink Bronze) and our favourite, a pastel blue (called Stone Blue).