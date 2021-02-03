Your place called, and it wants all this lush new Kmart furniture.

After spending most of 2020 at home, confined to the same few walls, you might've felt inspired to revamp your living space.

Instead of splashing your hard-earned cash on dresses and shoes, you now want cute candles and cushions. Look at you, you adult!

Watch: Here's how to make a room look bigger. Post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia

Thing is, stylish furniture and homewares are expensive, with many requiring serious investment. But they don't always have to be.

Kmart has just announced a range of very affordable, very good-looking furniture. We're talking couches, chests of drawers and tables for a fraction of the price you'd see them at fancy stores.

And the best part? They're chic AF.

Here's a look at our favourite pieces from the range.

First up, the oh-so-stylish $89 boucle chair.

Image: Kmart.