Search
home

PSA: Kmart is selling warm winter clothes for your good boy or girl, starting from just $7.

You might’ve noticed, it’s started getting really chilly all of a sudden.

But if you’ve been spending your time selfishly looking for cute winter jumpers and cosy coats, take a long, hard look in the mirror because your pets deserve new winter threads, too.

Do they have their own natural fur coats to keep them warm? Sure. But do doggos look ridiculously adorable in tiny human clothes? Heck yes.

WATCH: Check out these rich dogs of Instagram, it’ll make your day infinitely better. Post continues after video.

Video by Mamamia

Of course, Aussie retailer Kmart has come through, dropping a whole range of winter clothes for your deserving pet(s).

Starting from $7, the fashion line includes jumpers, pyjamas, high-neck sleeveless knits, vests, reversible jackets, duffle coats, water-resistant outerwear and puffer jackets. So basically everything you’re also looking for for yourself.

Depending on the item and size, prices range between $7 and $12. Most styles also come in sizes small, medium, large, extra large and extra, extra large, so your pet will be able to feel their most confident selves in their gear, no matter their size.

Already, the pets of Instagram have been posting their outfits. While it’s mostly dog owners who have forced gotten their pets into these items, they can also be worn by cats or any other four-legged friends… if you can get the darn things on them, that is.

Honourable mentions go to the doggos graciously sporting the denim vests.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Golden Gal Lola ⚡️ (@lifeoflolaandloz) on

Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

What Sarah Wilson Can't Live Without

Can't Live Without

Do You Know How To Keep Your Kids Safe On Screens?

I Don't Know How She Does It
ADVERTISEMENT

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Willow???? (@willow.thestaffycross) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gigi (@frenchbulldog_gigi) on

ADVERTISEMENT

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by M I L E S (@miles.the.cavoodle) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Onyx & Hendrix (@fuzzy_brothers) on

ADVERTISEMENT

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by W I L L O W (@willow.wonder.dog) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ᴄᴏғғᴇᴇ & ʜᴏɴᴇʏ (@mr.coffee.and.honey) on

ADVERTISEMENT

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Roger (@roger.the.cavoodle) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by HONEY daily dose of sweetness (@princesshoneybelle) on

ADVERTISEMENT

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Winnie Pearce (@winniethepearce) on

Kmart isn’t the only retailer making winter pet clothes.

A few Mamamia staffers shared photos of their pets with their outfits, which were purchased from local pet shops and $2 shops.

WHAT EVEN? Image: Supplied.
ADVERTISEMENT
WHY U SO CUTE? Image: Supplied.
BIG YAWN. Image: Supplied.
ADVERTISEMENT
COSY AF. Image: Supplied.

If you're after more options, keep scrolling for all of the highly-covetable pet clothing items. Only, you'll have to be quick because they will 100 per cent sell out.

BIG W Brilliant Basics Lined Dog Jacket, $15.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Roy George (@roythepointer) on

ADVERTISEMENT

BIG W Tails Knit Pet Jacket, $9.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BIG W (@bigwaustralia) on

BIG W Tails Pet Sweater, $9.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cleo Catra (@cleo.catra__) on

ADVERTISEMENT

Brilliant Basics Element Dog Rain Jacket, $15.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Moe - American Cocker Spaniel (@realmoegram) on

Lowes Dog Hawaiian Shirt, $15.95.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Da Vinci the Dachshund (@davinci_the_dach) on

ADVERTISEMENT

Lowes Dog Flannelette Shirt, $15.95.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Judah the Moodle (@sir_judah) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ian 'Radar' Reilly (@radarspics) on

ADVERTISEMENT

Kmart Pet Jumper in Navy, from $7.

Image: Kmart.

Kmart Pet Leopard Pyjamas, from $7.

Image: Kmart.

Kmart Pet Quilted Puffer, from $9 (comes in red, black and navy).

Image: Kmart.
ADVERTISEMENT

Kmart Pet Duffle Coat, from $9.

Image: Kmart.

Kmart Pet Denim Jacket, from $9.

Image: Kmart.
ADVERTISEMENT

Kmart Pet Puffer Reversible Pink Jacket, from $9.

Image: Kmart.

Kmart Pet Water Resistant Vest, from $9.

Image: Kmart.

Feature image: Instagram/@princesshoneybelle, @roger.the.cavoodle and @fuzzy_brothers.

Do you have an adorable photo of your pet in tiny clothes? We'd love to see it, post your favourite photos in the comments below!

Tags:
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???
MY PROFILE
My Profile
COMMUNITY
Conversations
My Comments
Comment Feed
ARTICLES
My Saved
My Extras
My Mamamia
What's New?
Community Guidelines
Logout