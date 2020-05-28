PSA: Kmart is selling warm winter clothes for your good boy or girl, starting from just $7.

You might’ve noticed, it’s started getting really chilly all of a sudden.

But if you’ve been spending your time selfishly looking for cute winter jumpers and cosy coats, take a long, hard look in the mirror because your pets deserve new winter threads, too.

Do they have their own natural fur coats to keep them warm? Sure. But do doggos look ridiculously adorable in tiny human clothes? Heck yes.

Of course, Aussie retailer Kmart has come through, dropping a whole range of winter clothes for your deserving pet(s).

Starting from $7, the fashion line includes jumpers, pyjamas, high-neck sleeveless knits, vests, reversible jackets, duffle coats, water-resistant outerwear and puffer jackets. So basically everything you’re also looking for for yourself.

Depending on the item and size, prices range between $7 and $12. Most styles also come in sizes small, medium, large, extra large and extra, extra large, so your pet will be able to feel their most confident selves in their gear, no matter their size.

Already, the pets of Instagram have been posting their outfits. While it’s mostly dog owners who have forced gotten their pets into these items, they can also be worn by cats or any other four-legged friends… if you can get the darn things on them, that is.

Honourable mentions go to the doggos graciously sporting the denim vests.