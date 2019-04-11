A mum shared a photo of her impeccably organised pantry. Her rules are being called 'feral'.

As anyone who’s ever posted anything on the internet knows, it’s all fun and games until you read the comments section.

One Aussie mum discovered this the hard way recently when she cheerfully posted a proud pantry hack to a Kmart Facebook group, to demonstrate her perfectly organised pantry, thanks to some Kmart storage solutions.

But sadly for her, other members of the group focussed instead on a sign she had on the pantry wall, which was addressed to her family. The sign was called “pantry rules” and it listed two decrees.

The first was, “don’t ask where anything is” because everything is clearly organised and labelled for that exact purpose.

The second said: “I spent two days organising this pantry, if you mess it up, I will cut you.”

The poster was clearly a mum dedicated to improving the life of her kids, as she signed off "love mum" - so the reasonable interpretation of her words were that she was joking.

However, many who read "I will cut you" to be an "aggressive" and "outrageous" threat, and so reposted the sign in a 'hack roasting' group, where sh*t got real in the comments section.