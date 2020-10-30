"I'm low-key obsessed with Klarna, the stylish shopping app that gives you a heads-up on sales."

When I heard about Klarna, the clever Swedish-founded app tipped as ‘social media for shopping’, I was pretty keen to get around it.

As a lifestyle editor with a deep love of fashion, beauty and homewares, I’ve long been a fan of using my socials to help curate my personal style and inspire my living space.

But where Instagram is great as a visual moodboard, and Pinterest helps you source and collect trends, Klarna goes one step further by bringing inspiration together with a seamless shopping experience, so you can get the pieces you’re coveting in your wardrobe, home, or on your face, that much faster.

I took Klarna for a road test to see what this 'buy now, pay later' app's all about. Here are five things you need to know.

1. It's user-friendly, even if you're basic when it comes to...digital stuff.

First things first - when I downloaded Klarna onto my iPhone, everything was gloriously automated. So there was very little I actually needed to do to get set up. I just authorised it and let it do its thing - big plus for a lazy gal who forgets all her passwords.

I was able to link Klarna to my bank account and debit card for ease of payment. I could load my address, phone number and connect my Face ID, which again, just means you’re getting to the good stuff (gimme the shoes) that much quicker.

2. It's intuitive.

When I signed up, I was prompted to tell the app what I like to shop - selecting from categories like skincare, fitness, wellness, minimalist and lots more.

I selected a few to get started, including 'Women’s Classic', 'Eclectic Home', and 'Skincare' - because it’s a pandemic and serums seem to be the only thing that can save 2020.

Next, I was asked to select my favourite brands. I chose Zara, Mecca, Zimmermann, Bec & Bridge, H&M and Uniqlo. But you can opt to follow any number of sportswear or home brands, and even superstores like Bunnings and JB Hi-Fi. It’s very much 'you do you'.

(Side note: I’ve been assured Klarna won’t spam you with things you’re not interested in; it adapts to your preferences and serves you what you’re into. Kinda like a personal shopper, y’know?)

3. It does the shopping for you.

After making my preferences, I was served up some content tailored to my needs. These looked a bit like playlists on Spotify, only they were full of shoppable suggestions. Like this one:

Image: Supplied.