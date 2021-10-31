ROADTEST﻿: 3 women style ﻿their best throw-on-and-go dresses for summer.

I genuinely cannot remember the last time I had somewhere to go, let alone had to think about what to wear.

How does one actually piece together an outfit that isn't made of lycra or... fuzzy fleece? I've just been turning my activewear looks for the supermarket, Dan's (IYKYK) and my lounge room for far too long, thanks to that cheeky thing called lockdown.

Now that we're free with the holiday season approaching, I've been excitedly planning the family's social calendars – and it’s time for my wardrobe to follow suit.

As a soft launch back into the swing of things, I figure: let's give ourselves permission to make it as easy as possible, and focus on some glorious TOAGS. That is, dresses that are just perfect to, most literally, throw-on-and-go; a phrase cleverly coined by ~the~ Tina Abeysekara of Trash To Treasured.

Everyone needs a TOAG (or three) to enjoy this glorious weather in, as the abundance of picnics, brunches, outdoor dinners, beach hangs and BBQs are showing no sign of slowing down!

Now, whether your own upcoming event calls for anything from casual to cocktail, this is where Klarna's partnership with DECJUBA is worth getting excited with an offer too good to miss. DECJUBA has us covered with the best summer outfit ideas for every occasion we now have the pleasure of attending – and as a mum of two kiddos coming out of the world's longest lockdown, consider me READY. And the cherry on top of it all? More time to pay with Klarna.

The all-in-one shopping app, Klarna, lets you pay in 4 wherever, whenever. It's something that's rather handy for our summer purchases, and there's precisely no interest added whatsoever. In the spirit of the gift-giving season, Klarna are wiping DECJUBA customers' 4th instalments (up to $50) when they choose to pay with Klarna between November 1-10.

Well, that's certainly nothing to sneeze at!

But first, to see if DECJUBA is worth getting out of pyjamas for, I gathered two other beauties so we could hunt for the best TOAG dresses to suit our summer style.

Here's exactly how it went.

Image: Supplied.