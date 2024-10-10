Anne Hathaway just had her own Devil Wears Prada moment — but this time, she's playing the role of the one making amends.

The actress recently reached out to Norwegian journalist Kjersti Flaa to apologise for a painfully awkward 2012 interview from the Les Misérables press junket that recently resurfaced online.

Watch: 'Anne Hathaway just apologised to me for my bad 2012 interview with her.' Post continues below.



In the now-viral clip, Flaa tried to bring some fun to the chat by asking Hathaway if she'd sing her responses.

"I was going to ask you to do the first question in singing. I sing it to you, then you sing back the answer," she suggested.

Anne, however, shut down the idea faster than Miranda Priestly dismisses florals in spring. "Well, I won't be doing that, but you're more than welcome to sing," she replied.

To make it worse, Hathaway's co-stars Hugh Jackman and Eddie Redmayne had happily gone along with the musical banter earlier, so the Princess Bride's frosty response stood out like a sore thumb.